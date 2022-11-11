x
Valley gets comeback win over Dowling Catholic, SE Polk downs Johnston in Class 5A semifinals

The Valley Tigers stunned Dowling Catholic to advance to the Class 5A state championship game where they'll face Southeast Polk.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 2022 Class 5A state championship game is now set. 

Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 22-12, and Southeast Polk defeated Johnston 35-14 in the semifinals Friday night.

"The motivation all week. 35-3. It was embarrassing," said Zay Robinson, Valley sophomore receiver. 

RELATED: Van Meter rolls past West Branch 48-17 for a place in Class 1A state championship game

"The comeback is real, and I just wanna say, never give up because you never know what can happen if you just go hard and put your mind to it," said Damon Head, Valley junior running back. 

Valley will face Southeast Polk in the Class 5A championship game.

