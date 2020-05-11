Valley vs. Dowling state quarterfinal football game canceled due to COVID-19

West Des Moines Community Schools (WDMCS) learned Thursday that members of the Valley football team tested positive for the coronavirus.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Valley vs. Dowling Catholic high school quarterfinal football game scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

According to West Des Moines Community Schools, the district learned Thursday that members of the Valley football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says that to keep everyone safe the game will be canceled.

"While this is a disappointing way to end the 2020 football season, WDMCS remains dedicated to doing what we can to minimize the spread of COVID-19," said WDMCS in a press release.

Individuals who purchased tickets in advance for Friday night’s game can choose to either donate the ticket amount to the athletic department or be reimbursed.