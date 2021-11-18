Van Meter Bulldogs win 1A Championship and Katie Lindsay makes history

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Van Meter Bulldogs went up 14-0 on West Sioux before the Falcons made a push to cut the game to one possession. Late in the fourth quarter, Katie Lindsay stepped up and hit a field goal to put Van Meter up 17-7 and the Bulldogs were able to fend off the Falcons 17-14 the final. This marks Van Meter's second state title. Their first came in 2017. Katie Lindsay, from what Local 5 can find, becomes the first female to score a point in a state football championship game.