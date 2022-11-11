Van Meter rolls past West Branch 48-17 for a place in Class 1A state championship game

The Van Meter Bulldogs' state title defense continues after defeating West Branch in the semifinals Friday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Van Meter Bulldogs continued their state title defense Friday morning at the UNI-Dome against West Branch in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Van Meter, the defending champs, looked to hand the bears their first loss of the season and send them packing.

"I mean, that's been our goal at the beginning of the season, you know, just make it to the [UNI]-Dome and be district champs and have a chance at state titles. So, I mean, it's always pretty good when you meet your goals," said Carter Durflinger, Van Meter senior receiver and linebacker.

The Bulldogs were able to defeat West Branch, rolling into the championship with a 48-17 win.

"Fortunately, we've been there quite a few years now. But, you know, from where this team started to where we are at right now currently in the season, I don't know if I could have predicted this much improvement," said Eric Trudo, Van Meter head coach.