Van Meter tops West Sioux to repeat as Class 1A state champs

Van Meter cruised to its third state title in six years, defeating West Sioux in a rematch of last year's Class 1A state championship game.

VAN METER, Iowa — The Van Meter Bulldogs were on a mission to repeat as the Class 1A state champions as they took on West Sioux Friday night.

Van Meter dominated the game and handily put away the Falcons to claim the Class 1A state championship for the second year in a row with a 35-7 final score.

"I mean, it never gets old and I'm never gonna take it for granted, that's for sure," said Van Meter head coach Eric Trudo. "It's great with this group of guys. I mean, I don't think coming into the season a lot of people you know gave us a chance to be back where we are."

This was Van Meter's third state title in six years. Winning back-to-back state titles is something seniors Carter Durflinger and Ben Gilliland say they've dreamed of since they were younger.