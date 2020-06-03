Waukee, Johnston set to meet in 5A Championship. North Polk ready to battle for 3A Title

Waukee rained threes, and Johnston outlasts City High to make it to 5A Championship. North Polk stuns Dike-New Hartford in 3A Semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday at the well was fast-paced, and high scoring. In Class 5A, Johnston started the day off by knocking off Iowa City High. The three seniors for the Dragons combined for 42 points en route to the 71-61 victory. They're chasing Johnston's first Girls State Basketball Championship ever.

Johnston will face Waukee in the 5A Championship. The Warriors set a new State Tournament single-game record with 15- 3-pointers. Katie Dinnebier had a game high 25-points. Waukee may not have a senior on their roster, but they're playing like seasoned veterans.