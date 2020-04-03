Waukee Warriors Edge Valley Tigers to punch ticket to State Tournament

GRIMES, Iowa — When Waukee and Valley meet in any sport, you know there will be fireworks, and Tuesday was no different. It was a game of runs, big hay makers thrown by each team, but the Warriors were able to come out with the 59-55 win over the Tigers. Big nights from Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort helped lead Waukee back to the State tournament where they should be the top seed.