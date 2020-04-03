Waukee Warriors Edge Valley Tigers to punch ticket to State Tournament

GRIMES, Iowa — When Waukee and Valley meet in any sport, you know there will be fireworks, and Tuesday was no different. It was a game of runs, big hay makers thrown by each team, but the Warriors were able to come out with the 59-55 win over the Tigers. Big nights from Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort helped lead Waukee back to the State tournament where they should be the top seed.
In all, the CIML will have four teams at in the 4A Boys State Basketball bracket. Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic, and of course Waukee will all take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena, as the Boys State Basketball Tournament starts March 9th.