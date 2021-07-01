Sandfort Brothers among highly-touted recruites leading the Waukee Warriors on the basketball court

The Sandfort brothers are just two of the highly-touted recruits on the Waukee Warriors Basketball team. Matthew Judy explains the competitive edge they have.

WAUKEE, Iowa — It's not very often a high school team has four D-I talents on its roster.

"They all really push each other,” said Waukee Head Coach, Justin Ohl.

There's Tucker (DeVries), Omaha (Biliew), Payton (Sandfort) and Pryce (Sandfort), the last two share more than a jersey.

"They both have really good chemistry but they both push each other to be the best players they can be,” said Ohl.

It's chemistry that started not in a gym, but as brothers on a driveway

"It never usually ends peacefully. There's always a big fight I remember one time in specific we had the Christmas lights up. We launched the ball they came down just lots of fights,” said older brother, Payton.

They are brothers after all. Now they've found a more productive outlet in the fieldhouse of the defending state runner-ups.

Payton said, "Getting to do it together and do it here is something we've dreamed about our whole lives."

The Sandfort brothers are no stranger to Waukee. Their grandpa holds the school record for single game points. It's a Waukee family.

"My parents grew up in this district so being able to represent this community and this town has been a really cool thing,” said Payton.

“They're really happy. They were hoping we could play together our whole lives so they're really proud of us,” said Pryce.

Now the important question, who is better

"He'll debate you about the question right now, he thinks he's got it,” said Payton.

"I gotta say me. I'm younger and I still compete with him pretty well,” said Pryce.

"I think he's going to be a great player, I'm super excited and hopefully we can get him to Iowa when it's all said and done,” said Payton

All the glory to God! pic.twitter.com/BuwvGBGra7 — Payton Sandfort (@payton_20_) October 2, 2020