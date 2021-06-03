Waukee Warriors win 5A Girls Basketball Championship topping Johnston Dragons

DES MOINES, Iowa — Waukee entered the 5A Girls State Tournament as the top seed out to avenge last year's loss in the championship to Johnston. They got their wish, getting a rematch with Johnston on Friday at the Well. The Warriors came out red hot and never let off the pedal. Waukee hit 11 threes, and shot 69% from the field. Katie Dinnebier, a future Drake Bulldog, led the Warriors with 29 points in her final game with Waukee as she graduates in the spring. This is Waukee's first State Title since 2015.