Waukee Warriors win 5A Girls Basketball Championship topping Johnston Dragons

The Waukee girls basketball team hit eleven 3-pt buckets on their way to a 71-43 win over defending champs, Johnston Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — Waukee entered the 5A Girls State Tournament as the top seed out to avenge last year's loss in the championship to Johnston. They got their wish, getting a rematch with Johnston on Friday at the Well. The Warriors came out red hot and never let off the pedal. Waukee hit 11 threes, and shot 69% from the field. Katie Dinnebier, a future Drake Bulldog, led the Warriors with 29 points in her final game with Waukee as she graduates in the spring. This is Waukee's first State Title since 2015.

