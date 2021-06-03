DES MOINES, Iowa — Waukee entered the 5A Girls State Tournament as the top seed out to avenge last year's loss in the championship to Johnston. They got their wish, getting a rematch with Johnston on Friday at the Well. The Warriors came out red hot and never let off the pedal. Waukee hit 11 threes, and shot 69% from the field. Katie Dinnebier, a future Drake Bulldog, led the Warriors with 29 points in her final game with Waukee as she graduates in the spring. This is Waukee's first State Title since 2015.
Waukee Warriors win 5A Girls Basketball Championship topping Johnston Dragons
The Waukee girls basketball team hit eleven 3-pt buckets on their way to a 71-43 win over defending champs, Johnston Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena