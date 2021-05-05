Waukee's Aaron Smith is all-in on Track

The Waukee senior decommitted from Yale football to pursue college track. He is hoping to get the triple crown in his final high school season.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A year ago, Aaron Smith had every intention of making a decision on the future of his football career, but then the pandemic hit.

“I honestly was going to make a decision during that track season if I was going to continue playing football my senior year. And since we didn’t have it I continued playing just to prosper and see what I’d get in football,” said Smith.

In turn, Smith garnered plenty of attention. His speed was unmatched on the gridiron, but as he returned to the lanes of the Waukee track…

He said, “getting into the feel of track again it just made me love it more.”

A passion that fueled his decision to make Track his complete focus.

“If you lose a love for your game that you’re playing, there’s no point in playing anymore if you lose the love to practice it’s pretty much done after that. I love football and I’ll always love it but just the drive and grind for it that I have in comparison to track just wasn’t there anymore,” he said.

Smith has dealt with a one setback this season, but feels he’s close to 100% and if that’s the case look out.

“I know when it comes down to it my times will come… I want to go to state help my team win a title win the triple crown the 1, 2 and the 4,” he said.

Smith has a few offers on the table, but a big showing at state could garner him even more attention. Whichever school he chooses, they’ll be getting more than just a star on the track.

“He’s as good as they come he’s an outstanding person he’s a great teammate and his work ethic is unmatched,” said Waukee Track Coach, Brent Heitland.

When Smith wasn’t competing this winter, he was spending his time doing things most high school kids wouldn’t think of.

“Me and a couple of football guys from the Des Moines area put together a sneaker drive to help give back to kids who maybe couldn’t get it over the winter break so we put together a sneaker drive collected sneakers bought new sneakers raffled off an xbox one and we provided food to whoever came to the event and I just try to help out my community as much as possible. Whenever I can get in and help is what I can do,” he said.

In a couple of weeks he’ll have a chance to leave a lasting mark on the track just like he has in his community.