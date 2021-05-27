WDM Valley Tigers Boys Tennis has a duo of dynamic doubles playing well off of their differences

The Valley Tigers have two doubles teams that qualified for the State Doubles Tournament and both are playing well off of their differences

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — “It's really good after not having a season last year making it to team state final four and for the individual doubles tournament,” said junior, Tyson Trimble.

It’s not just one duo for Valley, but two Tigers tandems that qualified for the doubles state tournament.

Vyas Amalker and Beck Sissel won their district meet to punch their ticket to state

"I don't think we're expected to do well but I think we're going to surprise some people it's nice to have no pressure at all going into it because again, we're not expected to win,” said Sissel.

"We're going into this like underdogs,” said Amalker.

They're both just freshmen after all.

Amalker said, "It exposes us to a lot of the competition around the state playing against some juniors and seniors and get some experience."

Vyas and Beck, while very different in personality, play off of each other well. This tournament will only boost confidence moving forward.

Sissel said, "It's obviously nice we get that little bit of ego boost, it's not so good for me but it's good for him."

The team they beat to win the district meet was made up of their own teammate, Hank Lucas and Tyson Trimble.

Lucas said, "we like to utilize his speed and my power at the net."

Both are multi-sport athletes. For Tyson….

He said, "basketball has been pretty important and I used to do gymnastics when I was younger so that gave me a lot of speed and athletic ability."

Hank, to go with tennis, he's a starting offensive lineman for the valley football team. That’s a pairing that caught football coach Gary Swenson off guard.

"He was surprised and excited not something he's probably had since coach Cox,” said Lucas.

That'd be current tennis coach T.J. Cox. For Hank, the two sports actually compliment one another well

"As an offensive lineman I think a lot of people would be surprised to see how the footwork correlates between football and tennis,” said Lucas.

Two doubles pairings that embrace their differences, and maybe, just maybe, they'll get to line up across the net from one another one more time this season.