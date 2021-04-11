WDM Valley Tigers driven by 2020 finish as they chase a trip back to the UNI Dome

The Valley Tigers had their 2020 playoff run cut short by Covid. 2021, they haven't forgotten and are one win away from a trip to the Dome.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — "I Think playing in the Dome it's like we used to say when vets was there getting to the barn in basketball—it's what every high school player aspires to at the beginning of the year," said Valley head coach, Gary Swenson.

The Valley Tigers are just one win away.

"I've never been but something I'm looking forward to," senior Cade Grevengoed.

Keep in mind, the Tigers were in this same spot a year ago, but they never took the field for that quarterfinal game.

"Last season our season got cut short just before we got the opportunity to play this game, so this one means a lot to us, we're ready to go," said senior quarterback, Mason Morrow.

Grevengoed said, "It was heartbreaking last year getting announced we were done because of covid that really pushed us forward through the summer even now just looking out making sure that no one is doing anything stupid that could have that happen again."

Valley is in prime position to make the final four in 5A, playing their best football of the year right now.

"Our offensive line has gotten better every week and they continue to make progress and that's always where it starts," said Swenson.

"Yeah, they haven't gotten a lot of credit for how much they've improved and that's definitely where it's helped us." Morrow echoed.

So as they take the field Friday night....

"There's no locker room speech needed," said Swenson.

The Tigers know in the back of their minds, this 5A class is still wide open.

Senior Jake Auen said, "A lot of good teams, I think anyone could take it."

"A lot of teams have a shot at it which makes it more exciting," said Morrow

"We've played most of them. We played dowling, Ankeny, Southeast Polk, any one of those teams could win a state championship," Swenson said.