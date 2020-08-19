Preseason Blitz: WDM Valley chasing first title since 2011

The WDM Valley Tigers have one of the most talented teams you'll find in 4A this season. They hope that will pay off with state championship

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — “We always start over you know we lost pretty much our entire lineup on both sides of the ball, but we still have really good players.”

Among those players, senior running back and future K-State Wildcat, Jayden Williams who will be leaned on heavily this fall.

“We’re a tailback team everybody knows that so his ability to be that factor for us is critical and then the ability to do things off of what he does whether its play action or faking, it should play into what we’re trying to accomplish.”

New this year, quarterback Jake Rubley, who transferred from his high school in Colorado. He happens to also be a K-State commit and hoping to be eligible to play week 1.

“If that hurdle gets crossed then we’ll address it like they’re part of our team.”

Remember, this is a valley team that fell in the 4A title game a season ago, and it’s boiled in the tigers ever since.

“We ended on a pretty sour note last year that’s bothered us in the off season our teams worked really hard especially with quarantine we didn’t have scheduled stuff we were trying to workout get together stuff like that so we’re trying to achieve what we couldn’t finish last year but I think we’ll be pretty good and we’ve worked pretty hard to achieve that.”

That may sound simple, but that’s what the Tigers think it will take to dethrone the defending champs- and rival, Dowling Catholic

“Working hard, not giving up dedication and a lot of it’s just the little things that are going to help us win this thing.”

We’ll see what happens come November, if the Tigers have their way, they’ll hoist the hardware for the first time since 2011.