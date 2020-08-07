Wells Fargo Arena prepares for major youth basketball tournament

"This is a great opportunity for those girls who want to play at the next level," said Charmaine Bell, head coach for Beyond Ball 24K 14U/16U.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament in March was the last sporting event to happen inside Wells Fargo Arena.

But on Thursday, it will host the Nike Tournament of Champions basketball tournament.

From staff to teams, everyone is committed to making sure the tournament is pulled off as safe as possible.

"This is a great opportunity for those girls who want to play at the next level," said Charmaine Bell, head coach for Beyond Ball 24K 14U/16U.

Over 150 basketball games will be held the next three weeks.

"College coaches come to this normally in a regular environment without coronavirus," Bell said. "They're there, they're looking to hand out scholarships."

It is a can't-miss tournament for the teams coming to play.

Given the amount of athletes and fans that will be in and out of the arena, safety is the highest priority for organizers.

"From the time you get to the parking lot to the time you exit the facility, we've thought out all of that," said Adam Flack with Spectra Venue Management.

Signs will encourage social distancing, and all employees working the event will be temperature-checked and fitted with masks.

High-traffic areas will be cleaned routinely.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and be spread out around the arena. Teams also have mandatory safety measures they must adhere to.

"We have to take their temperatures. We have to wear our masks, both players and coaches," Bell said. "We can take it off when we're playing, but outside of that we must have our masks."

Teams will arrive 20 minutes before tip-off, and three game balls will be provided by tournament officials.