WFSA Des Moines shows women it's never too late to return to the game you love

Besides college ball and playing professionally, there aren't many other opportunities for women who want to continue playing competitive softball.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kaitlyn Morris grew up playing softball, but after playing at the college level, she decided to walk away from the game.

While living in Florida, she got recruited to play for the Orlando Vice in a Women's Fastpitch Softball Association league.

"When Vice found me, they were like 'Come try out'", said Morris. "I was two months postpartum. I was like 'Y'all, I just had babies', and they were like 'You got this'".

It made her realized how much confidence and joy it brought her and the women she played with.

"The amount of confidence these women install in themselves and with their teammates, it is nothing but cheering each other on," said Morris. "It doesn't matter what team you're on. We are all there to help each other and support each other and I'm so proud of every single woman I have in this program who steps back on the ball field, whether it's been five minutes or 15 years."

The WFSA has leagues across the country. This year, she began her own WFSA league in Des Moines to show other women that no matter where you are in life, it's never too late to return to the game you love. They currently have four teams and about 50 players in the league.

This weekend, they will be hosting their inaugural season championship out at the East Des Moines Softball Complex.