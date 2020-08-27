High school football: What to expect if you're heading to games

Every school is doing things a little differently. All of them though, doing so with the same goal.

ANKENY, Iowa — Around high school football stadiums, all signs point to change.

"Obviously we are trying to get as many people in here as we can, but also at the same time we have a responsibility to follow all of the CDC and Polk county guidelines," Ankeny High School Activities Director Andy Umthun told Local 5.

Entrance to Ankeny football games will require a wristband sold primarily to families of the participants. Seats are marked off in designated pods of that include two to four seats each and concessions will look different as well.

"A lot more prepackaged stuff. We're not doing grill items. Everything will be pre-packaged," Umthun said.

Meanwhile, Indianola will be using a different seating approach.

"We have eliminated every row of bleachers, especially focusing on the forward six feet when you think about the yelling," Indianola Activities Director Lee Nelson said.

Their approaches also differ with masks. Ankeny is requiring them while Indianola is only recommending they be worn near concessions and bathrooms.

"Is it comfortable to wear a mask into the bathroom? Probably not, but again just trying to do little things that will help in the long run," Nelson said.

As schools try to make sports work with a focus on those actually on the field.