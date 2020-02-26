'Why not us?' North hopes to continue to open eyes this postseason

Des Moines North gears up to face the Valley Tigers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines North has just about picked up where they left off last year.

The Polar Bears are back in the substate tournament, hoping to do something special this year.

All this, despite the odds stacked against them.

Des Moines Public Schools all-time points leader, Tyreke Locure, is off playing in college now.

They had to adjust to a brand new head coach.

But the Polar Bears have been resilient, thanks to their leading scorer Malik Allen.