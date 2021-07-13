Winterset Huskies no longer the underdog as they chase another 4A State Championship

Winterset won the 4A crown in 2020 as a #7 seed. This year they're the top-ranked team in the class and handling a big target on their back.

WINTERSET, Iowa — The run for a championship is made up of talent, right game plan, and a little luck.

“We got hot at the end of the season, had a run to the state tournament and won a state title,” said Winterset Head Coach Steve Corkrean.

That was last year when the Winterset Huskies were the underdog.

“We snuck up on people,” he said.

This summer, that hasn’t been the case for 4A’s top ranked team.

Junior pitcher, Thea Banning said, “We’ve had a target on our back all year.”

Forcing the Huskies to be at their best every night.

“You can’t just go out and think you’re going to win you have to come out as a team as one and play hard and get the win collectively,” said Banning.

A mature take for a team that lacks seniority, dating back even to last year’s title team.

“We only had one senior, but we can do it again even with three,” said Banning.

That’s right just three seniors on this year’s roster, so the junior class has been leaned on heavily, starting in the circle with Thea banning.

“What she’s really good at is relying on her defense,” said Corkrean.

“I don’t have to worry about striking them all out I can put it on the plate a little bit and let my defense work and give them a little chance too,” said Banning.

She has owned the circle for Winterset, pitching in 35 of their 40 games and leads the state with 32 wins.

“At the beginning of the year you could tell I had to get into shape for that first week was a little hard but after that I was going,” said Banning.

She pitched the Huskies to their title in 2020, and she’d love an encore performance.