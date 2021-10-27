Xavier Hutchinson's bond with his mom shaping who he is on and off the field for Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — You've seen the plays… "We're going to win or we're going to lose with a players and man he (Xavier Hutchinson) is an A-player,” said Head Coach Matt Campbell. Everyone saw the apparent high step, that got a touchdown called back. "I am never ever, ever, ever, going to look back again in my life or show any high step into the end zone again. I'm just going to run it into the end zone and hand it to the ref.” said Hutchinson. How Xavier Hutchinson responded on Saturday might have been most impressive. “It was great to see him come right back and be the difference,” said Campbell. Hutchinson eventually hauled in the touchdown to make up for a call that was out of his control. Campbell said, “It will be a great learning opportunity for us and we'll grow from it. The last thing that Xavier Hutchinson is, is selfish."

It's that unselfishness that Campbell has come to love about the senior wide out. A trait that Hutchinson has inherited.



"One of the best appreciations that I have for Xavier and his family is that he's got a mother that has been a rock in his life she embodies that same spirit, she has that same smile and that same energy, and that same passion for life,” said Campbell.

Hutchinson said, "My mom is my best friend truly she has taught me almost everything that I've developed now as a young man-- she's taught me how to have a tremendous work ethic how to be tremendously faithful to the process she's taught me the neat freak things like with her being in the navy and stuff like that."



It hasn't always been easy for Hutchinson and his mom either.



"I think her and Xavier have been able to weather the storm, he's got a great father, but i just think the spirit of those two to be able to work through hard times growing up and in their own lives and the ability to overcome it, i think it's kind of led to this man that he's become now,” said Campbell.



It's those traits and the strength from his mother…



"I just hope that I'm able to make her happy, and show her that what she developed in me as a young kid is turning out pretty good,” said Hutchinson.



That will allow him to handle whatever adversity hits him on the field.



Campbell said, "He's a great player, greater person, greater heart what he's about and certainly what he's done is just nothing short of exceptional.”