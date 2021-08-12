Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa Hawkeyes

Southeast Polk 5-star safety, Xavier Nwankpa picked the University of Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame on Wednesday.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Xavier Nwankpa is the number one rated safety in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247 sports, and the number 11 overall player. He is one of the best football players to come out of this state in a long time, maybe ever.

On Wednesday, Nwankpa announced he'll continue his football career as an Iowa Hawkeye.

"It feels like a brotherhood there," Nwankpa said about his decision. He added that he made his decision Monday night during a home visit with the coaching staff, including Kirk Ferentz.

He'll play safety in college, and that's what his decision came down to Wednesday. He picked Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes were widely considered the frontrunners to land the 5-star safety.

For Southeast Polk, Nwankpa has played varsity football all four seasons. In his senior year, he was hampered by an injury but showed up for his team when needed most with a game-winning hail mary catch against Dowling, and a blocked field goal against CR Prairie.

He also tallied an interception in the 5A Championship game, helping lead the Rams to that 5A Title.