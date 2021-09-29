Hawkeyes ready for quick turnaround as they face Maryland on Friday night

The Hawkeyes haven't had much of a problem in Friday games, but the short week and a 4-0 Maryland team could spell trouble if Iowa isn't ready.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes are rolling at 4-0 so far this season. Surprisingly, Maryland is also undefeated.

The two Big Ten foes collide Friday in College Park after a short week for both squads. Iowa players say that not much will change this week other than not getting their typical Thursday off-day.

They expect the Terps' best on Friday night in what will be their first real test in conference play. Iowa has lacked explosiveness on offense, but it has been the special teams and defense that have really changed the games this season for the Hawkeyes.