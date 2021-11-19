No. 18 Iowa clings to West hopes entering game with Illini

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2021.
No. 18 Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday needing a win to stay alive in the Big Ten West race.
The Hawkeyes are going for a third straight win after losing back-to-back games in October. Illinois hasn’t won in Iowa City since 1999. The Illini end the regular season against Northwestern at home and still have a chance to get to 6-6 and make a bowl in Bret Bielema’s first year.
Bielema won't be with his team in Iowa City. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot the week before he tested positive. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday's game through technology.
Watch highlights and other sports stories on Local 5's YouTube channel