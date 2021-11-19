No. 18 Iowa clings to West hopes entering game with Illini

Bielema won't be with his team in Iowa City. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2021.

No. 18 Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday needing a win to stay alive in the Big Ten West race.

The Hawkeyes are going for a third straight win after losing back-to-back games in October. Illinois hasn’t won in Iowa City since 1999. The Illini end the regular season against Northwestern at home and still have a chance to get to 6-6 and make a bowl in Bret Bielema’s first year.

Bielema won't be with his team in Iowa City. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot the week before he tested positive. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday's game through technology.