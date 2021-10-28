Iowa, Wisconsin continue pursuit of Big Ten West title

Iowa and Minnesota currently lead the Big Ten West with Wisconsin and Purdue tied for third.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin are seeking to maintain control of their destinies in the Big Ten West Division race when they face off Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Iowa still has hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff if it wins the conference title. Iowa and Minnesota lead the Big Ten West with Wisconsin and Purdue tied for third.

Wisconsin seeks to earn its fourth straight victory and win back the Heartland Trophy.

Iowa currently has the trophy because it beat Wisconsin 28-7 last year. Wisconsin had won seven of the last eight games before that.

Iowa (6-1) kicks off at Wisconsin (4-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.