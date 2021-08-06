Kid Captains announced for the '21 Hawkeyes football season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Twelve current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients have been chosen as "Kid Captains" this fall in connection with the Hawkeyes' upcoming football season.
The Kid Captain program, now in its 12th season, is a partnership between the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Hawkeyes. It is designed to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their stories.
This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 257 nominations from three states for the 2020 program, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program helped inspire "The Wave" between the first and second quarters of Iowa home games.
“We know these kids have all waited a long time for this day, and we’re excited to be able to share their incredible stories of courage,” said Pam Johnson-Carlson, the chief administrative officer of Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “It has been a true honor to be able to care for them all on their health care journey."
The 2021 Kid Captains are:
- Bridgette Bissell, 18, Muscatine, Iowa
- Blake Burdorf, 10, Shenandoah, Iowa
- Ayden Gendreau, 12, Camanche, Iowa
- Brandi Gloeckner, 15, Robins, Iowa
- Galilea Gonzalez, 10, Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Drew Hennigan, 8, West Des Moines, Iowa
- CC Hoover, 7, Urbandale, Iowa
- BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, Des Moines, Iowa
- Lucas Moore, 8, Fort Dodge, Iowa
- Kale Schmidt, 11, Goose Lake, Iowa
- Bentley Steven, 9, Gladbrook, Iowa
- Madison Williams, 9, Carlisle, Iowa
All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids' Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 14 for a behind-the-scenes tour and each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.
Find more information on each Kid Captain here.
RELATED: Hawkeye football players launch 'Walk-On Mentality', pledging to help future athletes on their journey
Watch: University of Iowa naming football field after Hall of Famer Duke Slater