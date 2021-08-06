Kid Captains announced for the '21 Hawkeyes football season

The program that helped inspire "The Wave" is entering its 12th season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Twelve current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients have been chosen as "Kid Captains" this fall in connection with the Hawkeyes' upcoming football season.

The Kid Captain program, now in its 12th season, is a partnership between the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Hawkeyes. It is designed to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their stories.

This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 257 nominations from three states for the 2020 program, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program helped inspire "The Wave" between the first and second quarters of Iowa home games.

“We know these kids have all waited a long time for this day, and we’re excited to be able to share their incredible stories of courage,” said Pam Johnson-Carlson, the chief administrative officer of Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “It has been a true honor to be able to care for them all on their health care journey."

The 2021 Kid Captains are:

Bridgette Bissell, 18, Muscatine, Iowa

Blake Burdorf, 10, Shenandoah, Iowa

Ayden Gendreau, 12, Camanche, Iowa

Brandi Gloeckner, 15, Robins, Iowa

Galilea Gonzalez, 10, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Drew Hennigan, 8, West Des Moines, Iowa

CC Hoover, 7, Urbandale, Iowa

BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, Des Moines, Iowa

Lucas Moore, 8, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Kale Schmidt, 11, Goose Lake, Iowa

Bentley Steven, 9, Gladbrook, Iowa

Madison Williams, 9, Carlisle, Iowa

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids' Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 14 for a behind-the-scenes tour and each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

Find more information on each Kid Captain here.