Todd McShay stepping away from ESPN due to health, family reasons

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN NFL Draft analyst and college football sideline reporter Todd McShay announced Tuesday that he is taking some time away from the job to focus on his health and family.
This comes after a concerning sideline report during the Alabama-Miami broadcast on Saturday from McShay where viewers pointed out on social media that McShay did not look to be 100%.
We won't speculate on any possible health conditions, but McShay tweeted that he appreciated the support from ESPN and the well wishes.
It's not the first time in recent years that McShay has faced health-related issues that have kept him off the air. In Nov. of 2020, McShay was removed from ABC's Wisconsin vs. Northwestern broadcast after he appeared to be feeling off in his early report from the field. ESPN said he left the game due to an illness. McShay also missed the broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft because he contracted COVID-19.
McShay, 44, has participated in ESPN NFL Draft-related coverage since 2006 and has been a college football sideline reporter for the network since 2014.