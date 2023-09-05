What winning the Connor Bedard sweepstakes means for the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks won the right to add a generational talent at the 2023 NHL Draft.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday, giving them the opportunity to select Connor Bedard with the first overall pick at the 2023 draft in Nashville on June 28.

The Blackhawks had an 11.5 percent chance of winning the lottery. They'll select No. 1 for the second time, the first since adding forward Patrick Kane in the 2007 NHL Draft.

It's a huge moment for the franchise, but one that also drew ire from around the hockey world.

First, it's a huge step towards getting back to the glory days a decade ago when the team won three Stanley Cups.

"It's a rebuild altering day for the Chicago Blackhawks," says Jack Bushman of Locked on Blackhawks. "It's been a long time since they've even been in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's been very tough watching all their stars from that era go, most recently Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

"To get the No. 1 overall pick and to know you'll be adding an elite, elite talent in Bedard, it's going to help speed up the process and it's going to make the Blackhawks a lot more exciting this season."

Indeed, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, The Blackhawks sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours immediately after winning the pick, including more than 500 new full-season plans.

Meanwhile, many people bristled at the Blackhawks getting the pick after what came to light over the past few years in relation to Kyle Beach and the 2010 sexual assault investigation.

Other franchises have lost draft picks for far less.

Arizona: holds predraft workouts, loses 1st rounder



New Jersey: signs Ilya Kovalchuk to a contract that was legal at the time, loses 1st rounder



Chicago: covers up sexual abuse for a decade, Connor Bedard — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) May 9, 2023

Bushman argues the page is being turned in terms of changes in the front office and on the ice with a parting of ways with Toews and Kane.

"Even though they were so successful on the ice, there's also going to be a stain there for how they went about it off of it," Bushman said.

"I do believe they are making an effort to make sure that something like this will never happen again. Getting this pick has everyone thinking about the new chapter and hopefully going forward on a better path."

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson echoed this in his comments following the lottery win.

"You understand the impact that a first overall pick can have and having the first overall pick in the right year," Davidson said. "Hopefully, that's what we've got here and it can change a franchise, it can change a city and it can change an era in a team's history."

Still, the same ownership group is in place, and in the aftermath of the lottery win, they recouped more than the $2 million fine levied for the "organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of matters related to former video coach Brad Aldrich's employment with the Club and ultimate departure in 2010."