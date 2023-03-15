NCAA Tournament predictions for the Elite 8 and Final 4 | Locked on College Basketball

HOUSTON — After a topsy-turvy, parity filled year of college basketball, the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 is set and action will begin on Tuesday/Wednesday with play-in games - with the rest of the field getting started Thursday and Friday.
Brackets are already getting filled out across the country, and while picking the trendy upsets is one of the most fun parts of the first week of action - winning your bracket challenge is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and national champion.
Locked on College Basketball podcast hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade gave predictions for their Elite 8 and Final 4, as well as national champion, in their Bracket Breakdown special - available below on YouTube or wherever you get podcasts!
Subscribe to the daily Locked on College Basketball podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
Andy's Picks
South: 2) Arizona over 1) Alabama
East: 5) Duke over 6) Kentucky
West: 1) Kansas over 3) Gonzaga
Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami
Final 4: Duke over Alabama, Kansas over Texas
Champion: Kansas over Duke
Isaac's Picks
South: 1) Alabama over 3) Baylor
East: 2) Marquette over 5) Duke
West: 3) Gonzaga over 4) UConn
Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami
Final 4: Alabama over Marquette, Texas over Gonzaga
Champion: Alabama over Texas