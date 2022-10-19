NFL Power Rankings for Week 7: Giants debut in top 10; Jets, Patriots on the rise

NEW YORK — It's not even dramatic anymore at this point, this is just what the NFL is. Another flurry of upset wins came in Week 7, sending more shakeups in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for this week.
While the top three teams remained in stone from where they were last week, there were plenty of changes to go around after six underdogs won their games outright.
The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, but they don't hold our top spot for a second-straight week.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
1. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: 24-20 win over KC
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Bills may not be 6-0 like the Eagles, but it’s pretty clear they’re the No. 1 team in the NFL right now. Buffalo now has wins over the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs early in their season and they are looking like a clear cut Super Bowl favorite. Josh Allen has been dominant and Tre’Davious White is returning soon, so this Bills team is only going to get better. Look out, NFL.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: 26-17 win over DAL
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Eagles are now 6-0 after surviving a comeback scare against the Cowboys. They’re the only undefeated team left in the NFL and they just keep moving forward. The weapons on this offense and their elite defense, especially in the secondary, has showed that they are a true contender in the NFC and to win the Super Bowl.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: 24-20 loss to BUF
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/6
The Chiefs remain at No. 3 despite a loss on Sunday. Because, it was to our No. 1 team and it was a one-score game. It looked like the Chiefs were going to win the game for a while, but they couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter this time, a rarity for Patrick Mahomes. No worries in Kansas City, they’re clearly in the top tier of NFL teams right now along with the Bills and Eagles.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: 19-16 win over DEN
Ranking last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/12
The Chargers played an ugly game against the Broncos on Monday Night Football but they did the important thing, they got the win. In their defense, every Broncos primetime game this year has been ugly. The Chargers have now accomplished tight wins in crunch time in back-to-back weeks. Something they were not able to accomplish much last season. They’re very clearly not in the Bills-Eagles-Chiefs tier, but with the losses around them, they slide up to No. 4 in our rankings.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: 24-16 win over MIA
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11
The Minnesota Vikings just keep winning. They’re now 5-1 on the year with four-straight wins after taking down Miami on Sunday. They’re now 2.5 games up on the Packers in the NFC North and right now, it looks like Minnesota could walk into the playoffs. Can they get themselves into contender status by the time the playoffs come around? If anyone knows how to do that it’s Vikings head coach and ex-Rams OC Kevin O'Connell. Look out.
6. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 30-26 win over NO
Rank last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12
7. New York Giants
Last week result: 24-20 win over Ravens
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12
8. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 24-20 loss to Giants
Ranking last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12
The Ravens got all the way up to No. 4 last week in the rankings after a fun win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. But, like the Bengals, they just can’t seem to find week-to-week consistency and it’s costing them contender-status. They remain here in the top 10 and will look to get back on track after what was a surprising loss to the Giants on Sunday.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 20-18 loss to PIT
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/14
Things just haven’t looked quite right for Tampa. Tom Brady is struggling, his offense line has not been productive, and even with all the playmakers they have, they still lost to the Steelers as nearly 10-point favorites on Sunday. It wouldn’t be the first time one of Brady’s teams was struggling in the first third of the year before going on to win a Super Bowl, but it’s clear the Bucs have some things to figure out. They’re lucky to remain in the top 10 this week.
10. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: 28-14 loss to ATL
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/15
The 49ers just got physically upended on Sunday by the Atlanta Falcons. Not really something we expected to see, but Atlanta has been a frisky team this year and the 49ers fell victim to it. With the Rams’ and Cardinals’ struggles, the 49ers have a very real chance to run away with the NFC West, which was unexpected, but they’re just not showing it yet. They have a real chance to do so on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs come into town.
11. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: 26-17 loss to PHI
Ranking last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16
12. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: 24-10 win over CAR
Ranking last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16
13. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19
14. New York Jets
Last week result: 27-10 win over GB
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/21
15. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 27-10 loss to NYJ
Ranking last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20
16. New England Patriots
Last week result: 38-15 win over CLE
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20
17. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 28-14 win over SF
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/22
18. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 30-26 loss to CIN
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/21
19. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 24-16 loss to MIN
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/21
20. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 19-9 win over ARI
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25
21. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 34-27 win over JAC
Ranking last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26
22. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 19-9 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/23
23. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31
24. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: 38-15 win over NE
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/31
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 34-27 loss to IND
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26
26. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: 20-18 win over TB
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/29
27. Detroit Lions
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28
28. Denver Broncos
Last week result: 19-16 loss to LAC
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31
29. Houston Texans
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31
30. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 12-7 win over CHI
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32
31. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 12-7 loss to WAS
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32
32. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 24-10 loss to LAR
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32
