NFL Power Rankings for Week 8: Cowboys, Jets reach top 10; Bucs, Packers slide

The Cowboys, Jets and Seahawks are among teams trending up in this week's rankings as the Bucs and Packers continue to fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — After Week 7, we are still doing some head scratching on a number of teams that we expected near the bottom of the league being near the top and vice versa.

That includes the Giants, Jets and Seahawks, who all continue trending up seven weeks in. Meanwhile, what is going on in places like Denver, Tampa and Green Bay? Three teams many expected to be much, much better than they are thus far.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bills were on BYE this past week after their win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. Some much deserved rest for the Super Bowl favorites. They’re back in action against the Packers at home this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

Like the Bills, the Eagles were also on BYE this past week after starting the year 6-0. They are heavily favored for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 44-23 win over SF

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

How about that for a bounce back? The Chiefs lost a tight one at home against the Bills last week, and then on Sunday went into San Francisco and absolutely dominated the 49ers, 44-23. Patrick Mahomes and the offense looked sharp against one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Chiefs are 5-2, but clearly on the top tier of teams in the NFL.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 35-17 win over ATL

Rank last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/12

Are the Bengals all the way back? After struggling offensively for the first five weeks of the season, they’ve put together incredible performances on that side of the ball in back-to-back weeks, moving to 4-3 on the year, winning four of their last five games. They have a test on Monday night upcoming against the Browns.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Vikings were another team on BYE this past week. They remain ranked No. 5. They’ll take on the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday in what should be a fun matchup.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. New York Giants

Last week result: 23-17 win over JAX

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The New York Giants are on fire as they just keep winning. They’re now 6-1 on the year after taking down the Jaguars in Jacksonville. With the win on Sunday, the Giants became the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of its first seven games decided by one possession. They face the tough Seahawks on the road on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 23-20 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The Ravens got a tight win on Sunday against the Browns 23-20 to move to 4-3 on the year. They play Thursday night against the Bucs in Tampa, hoping the Bucs are in the same shape they were in on Sunday when they got throttled by the Panthers 21-3.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 24-6 win over DET

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The Dallas Cowboys are looking good at 5-2 on the year after seven weeks. They struggled to get going against the Detroit Lions until the third quarter when both sides of the ball turned it up a notch. Dallas is playing well, and they need to, because the 6-0 Eagles and 6-1 Giants are also in their division.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. New York Jets

Last week result: 16-9 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

The New York Jets are another huge surprise this year as they continue to win games. After defeating the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, the Jets have now won four-straight. But, they were dealt a brutal blow when they lost star rookie running back Breece Hall and star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year. We’ll see how they handle it.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 19-10 win over IND

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

The Tennessee Titans have quietly won four games in a row and sit at 5-2, atop the AFC South. While their offensive lacks weapons in the receiving corps and the defense is without multiple pieces lost to injury, they’re still finding ways to win. They play the Texans in Houston Sunday looking to make it five straight.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 37-23 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 44-23 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/16

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 37-23 win over LAC

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 16-10 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 21-3 loss to CAR

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20

17. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 42-36 win over NO

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 23-21 loss to WAS

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 38-20 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 42-36 loss to ARI

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. New England Patriots

Last week result: 33-14 loss to CHI

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 35-17 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 23-21 win over GB

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Commanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 33-14 win over NE

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 23-20 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 23-17 loss to NYG

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 16-10 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 19-10 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 16-9 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/31

30. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 21-3 win over TB

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 24-6 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 38-20 loss to LV

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32