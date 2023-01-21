NFL Playoffs Divisional Round predictions: Niners, Eagles to advance?

The NFL Divisional Round and we have some intriguing matchups between bitter rivals and surging offenses. Who moves on?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — The NFL playoffs have already provided plenty of excitement heading into the divisional round, where four high profile matchups await.

Will Patrick Mahomes lead Kansas City to another Super Bowl victory? Can Dak Prescott get Dallas over the hump? Or will one of the league’s young star quarterbacks lead their team to glory, like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or even Trevor Lawrence?

All year long, Locked on Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, the hosts of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show, make their score predictions for each week - and they’re back to help make sense of the four divisional round games slated for this weekend.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

Watch: NBC

Spread: KC -9.5, O/U 53

Brian Peacock: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 24

Matt Williamson: Chiefs 33, Jaguars 20





New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Watch: FOX

Spread: PHI -7.5, O/U 48

Brian Peacock: Eagles 27, Giants 20

Matt Williamson: Eagles 30, Giants 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. EST

Watch: CBS

Spread: BUF -5.5, O/U 49

Brian Peacock: Bengals 23, Bills 20

Matt Williamson: Bills 21, Bengals 20

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF -4.0, O/U 46.5