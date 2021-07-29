Chad Ford's Final Mock Draft: Could the Warriors trade for a superstar or is Franz Wagner the choice?

Could the Warriors swing a deal for Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal or Ben Simmons? If they stay at 7, there's numerous options. Check out Chad Ford's Final Mock Draft.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2021 NBA Draft is officially here and there's still plenty up in the air on who teams will select in the first round and what potential trades are being discussed.

NBA Draft expert and insider Chad Ford broke down his latest mock draft on Thursday, what he's hearing, who he's expecting to go where and what trades are potentially being discussed.

Chad Ford's Final Mock Draft Top 10:

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State

"I think we're feeling the most likely scenario is we're going to be seeing the Detroit Pistons drafting Cade Cunningham at No. 1 and I think Pistons fans are going to be stoked to hear that," Ford said.

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, SG, G-League Ignite

"There have been some internal discussions about Evan Mobley there at 2 but it seems like Jalen Green is where the Rockets are heavily leaning at this point and they're going to draft the most dynamic scorer in this draft."

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, C/PF, USC

"I will say the Cavs have been involved in some trade rumors out there, some teams trying to move up, including Oklahoma City, into the top three. Actually, Toronto also trying to move up into the top three," Ford said. "There is some chance that Cleveland is the team that maybe does move out, I at least have several general managers tell me they think the most likely scenario for Oklahoma City to move up in this draft is to get to three with Cleveland. However, I'm also hearing Cleveland's been resisting those advances."

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga

"This is where things get a little bit interesting," Ford said. "This is the first place in my mock that I really felt stuck. I'm hearing out of them that they really like Scottie Barnes...But also sitting on the board is Jalen Suggs out of Gonzaga. With Kyle Lowry likely leaving this summer, moving Suggs in to play with Fred VanVleet, it's just an obvious choice."

"Certainly Golden State is a team that would be interested in moving up for Jalen Suggs, so if you really want to blow it up, you probably could get (James) Wiseman and pick No. 7 for the Warriors to move up to get Jalen Suggs. That's one option for Toronto."

5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

"At 5, I think they're happy with whatever happens there at 4. If Jalen Suggs falls to them, I think they really like him him. If it's Scottie Barnes, I I think that's OK as well," Ford said.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: James Bouknight, G, UConn

"Would Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be available at 2, 3 or even 4 in a particular deal? I think they're trying," Ford said. "Whether a deal gets done or not is a question we really just don't have the answer to right now. But, for now, we're going to keep the Thunder at six and I have them selecting James Bouknight...Personally I think I would lean Kuminga. I think he's a bigger risk but I think the upside is a little bit higher."

7. Golden State Warriors: Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

"What happens at 7 is the next big turning point in the draft," Ford said. "They've talked about the 7 and 14 picks and James Wiseman to try to go get superstar Damian Lillard. I don't think he's necessarily going to be available before the draft. Bradley Beal, not sure he's going to be available before the draft. Ben Simmons, definitely available but they don't really have the right package so they would have to get a third team involved. Pascal Siakam, maybe lowering your sights a little bit, you don't get a superstar, but you get an All-Star in return, maybe that's the deal there."

"I think the issue for the Warriors right now is do you go young or do you think about who the guys are that can help you right now. And if you think about the guys who can help you right now, then it's Davion Mitchell at pick 7 and it's Chris Duarte at 14. If you're thinking about the future, who's the guy who can help you the most down the road, not in year one or year two but down the road in years two, three, four, five, then the question moves away from Davion Mitchell a little bit and starts to center on Jonathan Kuminga, who probably has the most upside...I'm also hearing Franz Wagner's name a lot...And hearing some rumbles on Josh Giddey. All those guys in the mix for Golden State."

"I personally would advocate for Davion Mitchell here and this is the one time I might go after a 22-year-old and say it's OK because of what's going on at Golden State and the fact that I think he's going to be really, really good. It sounds like that's what the coaching staff would wish the Warriors would do. If that cannot get done, I'm told it's going to be a tough conversation between Kuminga and Wagner. It sounds like they're starting to grow some consensus that Kuminga is too far away and if you can get a player like Wagner, he could actually get some minutes because of his defensive abilities."

8. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, F, G-League Ignite

"Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga? Your shooting's not great. It might be interesting as well to see if the Magic can instead of selecting at eight, go ahead and do a deal with maybe Memphis or perhaps the San Antonio Spurs who have been looking to move up a little further."

9. Sacramento Kings: Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey

"The Kings have been big Franz Wagner guys really this entire draft process...But we just had Wagner going 7 to the Warriors so he's not there...They could take a guy that's an even bigger analytics darling than Franz Wagner and that's Alperen Sengun out of Turkey."

10. Memphis Grizzlies: Josh Giddey, G, Australia

"I think it's Franz Wagner that they're after at 10...I was told Memphis is looking for a 3 and D wing, someone who's athletic, who can stretch the floor, defend and I can see why Wagner could be an interesting choice there," Ford said. "Moses Moody fits some of that. Josh Giddey out of Australia is a big playmaker and excellent ballhandler and excellent passer. Not exactly sure how he fits in Memphis but hearing quite a bit that he's a guy Memphis could take. And finally, Ziaire Williams out of Stanford, who probably fits the bill more of what they're looking for but is a little bit riskier."

"It seems like there's the most smoke around Giddey right now at 10."