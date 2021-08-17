NBA schedule: Bucks vs. Nets, Warriors vs. Lakers on opening night

Additionally, there will be plenty of fireworks on Christmas Day as the Lakers take on the Nets, among four other high-profile matchups.

NEW YORK — The NBA unveiled some key components of the 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday by announcing the first primetime games of the year and the five Christmas Day games.

The NBA season feels like it just ended but after the altered 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 that began in late-December of last year, the playoffs lasted into July.

The NBA will kick things off in mid-October, as per usual, this year. Ring night in Milwaukee is Oct. 17 as the defending champions will host the Brooklyn Nets on NBA's opening night. Golden State is playing at the Los Angeles Lakers that night as well.

On Oct. 18, nationally televised games are Boston at New York and Denver at Phoenix. On Oct. 19, it’ll be Dallas at Atlanta and the Los Angeles Clippers visiting Golden State. And the national doubleheader on Oct. 20 has Brooklyn visiting Philadelphia and Phoenix playing at the Lakers.

Christmas Day Games

The iconic Christmas Day games will featured familiar faces, as expected.

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Game 2: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

Game 4: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz.

The Hawks are playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989. It will be Phoenix's first appearance since 2010.

The full season schedule will be released Friday afternoon, the NBA said. The league is returning to an 82-game season after playing a 72-game slate last season because of the pandemic.

