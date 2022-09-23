100 years later: Marshalltown celebrates the start of live sports broadcasting

On Sept. 23, 1922, KFJB radio in Marshalltown put on the first live broadcast of a sporting event in the country.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — 100 years ago today, history was made in Marshalltown, Iowa, and it helped pave the way for the live sports broadcasts we have today.

That night, they ran a microphone cable through a window at Marshall Electric, three blocks away from Franklin Field.

They covered not one but two Marshalltown football games in a single afternoon, with the Bobcats beating Belle Plaine 32-0 and Toledo 28-0.

"It's a testament to broadcasting and broadcasters like yourself and anyone out there who does this. They do this for a love. You know, it gets in your blood," said Todd Steinkamp, the owner and general manager of Trending Media, Inc. which currently owns KFJB radio.

Steinkamp added that he's happy to have a part in history.