MARTENSDALE, IA- Martensdale-St. Marys took down the Wayne Falcons on Tuesday night in the Region 6- Class 1A Quarterfinals. The Blue Devils were led by a barrage of three-point baskets by Jensen Archibald in the first quarter. Wayne tried to keep pace, but the Blue Devils were too much. They win 60-41.
Martensdale-St. Marys tops Wayne to advance in Class 1A- Region 6 Girls Basketball
