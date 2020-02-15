sports
Matt Campbell discusses name, image, and likeness of college athletes
AMES — College athletes profiting off of their name, image, and likeness has been a major topic of conversation surrounding college athletics over the pas...
AMES — College athletes profiting off of their name, image, and likeness has been a major topic of conversation surrounding college athletics over the past few years.
Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell sat down with WOI’s John Schaeffer to share his thoughts on the issue.