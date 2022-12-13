'Sword Swung' billboard spotted in Des Moines honoring Mike Leach

Mike Leach died Tuesday at the age of 61. A "Sword Swung" billboard honoring the coach can be seen in downtown Des Moines.

As tributes pour in for Mike Leach, the legendary college football coach who died Tuesday at the age of 61, a sign in central Iowa is embracing one of his most well-known mantras.

A billboard spotted in downtown Des Moines reads simply, "Sword Swung," a reference to Leach's book titled "Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life."

One such billboard is located near 15th Street and Ingersoll Avenue south of Hoyt Sherman Place.

Identical billboards have been put up in the Mississippi cities of Meridian and Gulfport.

A tribute to Coach Mike Leach in Des Moines. Cool to see. pic.twitter.com/CuhbWV0IvQ — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) December 15, 2022

"Incredible gesture by our friends at [Lamar Advertising] today to honor Coach Leach - they took it upon themselves to run a nationwide billboard campaign. He left a legacy," Rhett Hobart, an athletics department administrator at Mississippi State University, wrote on Twitter.

Leach fell ill on Sunday before being treated at a local hospital in Mississippi. He died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said.

During 21 years as a head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech, Leach compiled a 158-107 record with eight bowl game wins.

Leach had a short stint as an assistant coach at Iowa Wesleyan University, serving as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator from 1989 to 1991.

"When thinking about Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Football, one would be remiss not to mention Coach Mike Leach," the school said in a statement after his passing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report