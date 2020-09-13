Minnesota longboarder to ride entire Mississippi River trail to raise money for charity

27-year-old Dan Plys is riding for a reason. He’s raising money and awareness for childhood hunger and Project Joy.

MINNEAPOLIS — He’s rolling down the river.

Aboard his trusty longboard, Dan Plys began his journey in northern Minnesota. Starting from the headwaters of the Mississippi River, he plans to travel all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

The 27-year-old is riding for a reason. He’s raising money and awareness for childhood hunger and Project Joy. You can donate to the cause here.

It’s a trek for Plys that will consist of over 2,500 miles on trails and road, connecting with 10 states and will likely last over two months.