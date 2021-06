Missouri, Oregon State matchups highlight Iowa State's nonconference hoops schedule

The Beavers, who reached the Elite Eight in March, will visit Ames on Nov. 12.

Iowa State will host Power Six foes Oregon State, Iowa and Missouri next season in Ames.

The Cyclones, coming off a dismal 2-22 season that cost coach Steve Prohm his job, announced their non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

New coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season will also feature a game against Creighton and former coach Greg McDermott, a mentor of Otzelberger's earlier in his career.

Otzelberger’s debut comes on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Kennesaw State at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will also host rival Iowa on Dec. 9.

2021-22 Iowa State Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 9 – Kennesaw State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 12 – Oregon State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 16 – Alabama State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 21 – Grambling State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 24 & 26 – NIT Season Tip-Off – Memphis, Virginia Tech, Xavier – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dec. 1 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 4 – at Creighton (BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle) – CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 9 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series) – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 12 – Jackson State – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 19 – Southeastern Louisiana – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 21 – Chicago State – Hilton Coliseum