Drama at the ballpark: Astros, Dodgers clear the benches in first game since cheating scandal

It was the Dodgers first game back at Minute Maid Park since the 2017 World Series.

HOUSTON — The benches cleared Tuesday night in the first game between the Astros and Dodgers since it was revealed that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at Los Angeles’ expense.

The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

Joe Kelly throws at Bregman and Correa, Astros and Dodgers clear benches. Kelly sticks tongue out.



Baseball hath returned. pic.twitter.com/UIqWidwkpq — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) July 29, 2020

The Dodgers led 5-2 after a five-run fifth when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw behind Bregman for ball four.

Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then trotted to first base.