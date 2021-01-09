Dyersville leaders thinking big following first Field of Dreams MLB game

Community leaders have big ideas to keep Dyersville on the map.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A month after the White Sox defeated the Yankees in the cinematic Field of Dreams game, the City of Dyersville is celebrating its successes and looking ahead to 2022.

The Beyond the Game committee met Wednesday to review what went right and what didn't when thousands of fans descended on the town.

"One of our biggest things we wanted to do was to show Major League Baseball that we can handle the crowd," said Karla Thompson, one of the committee members and the executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson said the city achieved that goal, although there were some issues with the surge in traffic and volunteers being too thinly spread across the city.

MLB already announced the game will be back next year—with the Chicago Cubs playing the Cincinnati Reds—and there's work to be done in the meantime.

"The Field of Dreams is in the middle of a cornfield, where there's no utilities, there's no water and sewer," Thompson said. "So infrastructure is one of our top priorities right now."

The city got a $1.5 million grant to work on that, which could help support future events, including the high school state baseball tournament.

"We would welcome state baseball into our community, absolutely. And that's one of the things that we are working on," Thompson said.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has not yet announced where future state tournaments will be held after the 2021 tournaments were moved from Principal Park in Des Moines to Iowa City and Carroll.