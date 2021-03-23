How to watch the MLB 'Field of Dreams' game between Yankees, White Sox

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the White Sox meet the Yankees on the famous "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa - they'll be making history. It will be the first time a Major League Baseball game has been played in Iowa.
The game, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, will broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. Central. It will also be available on ESPN Radio 1000.
Originally, this game was supposed to happen in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If all goes as planned in August 2021, this will be a game two years in the making, having first been announced in August of 2019.
To host an MLB-sized game, MLB built a temporary ballpark next to the movie site to hold up to 8,000 people. As of March 23, it was not yet clear how the MLB was going to handle attendance of the game.