Play ball: Fans ready to revel in history at MLB Field of Dreams game

Fans have flocked to Dyersville from across Iowa, and the entire United States, for the first-ever regular season MLB game in the state.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Perhaps the biggest game of the Major League Baseball season is happening Thursday night, and Iowa is playing host.

The Field of Dreams in Dyersville between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees starts at 6 p.m. CT. The town is holding a watch party, with only 8,000 fans allowed at the new stadium next to the famous movie site.

Kevin Costner, the start of the 1989 film, even came to Dyersville.

And fans from all over the country and filling the stands.

"They built it, so we came, we came," one fan said.

If you build it, he will come.



Kevin Costner has returned. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/CbUusN1175 — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

"They built it, and they certainly did come. This is our Field of Dreams."



Kevin Costner with an awesome intro to the Field of Dreams game today 🙏



📺: #MLBatFieldofDreams live on FOX pic.twitter.com/sXX36zmxSN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

"It's the first time ever that Major League Baseball will have a major league game in the state of Iowa so I had to come all the way from Seattle," another said.

Other fans traveled from Indiana, plus Illinois.

But there's no shortage of Iowans soaking up the historic matchup.

"It's awe-inspiring, it's like a dream," a spectator told Local 5. "I can't imagine the work that went into making this happen for the city council folks like that, the volunteers, this is enormous."

America's pastime taking center stage in Dyersville.

"Well they deserve it, people of Iowa are good people and they deserve it. They work hard, it's nice to see them in the spotlight," one man said.

It's as pure as Major League Baseball can get, and fans are all for it.

And the themes of the Field of Dreams will stretch from the cornfield in right field to the bleachers along third base. None bigger than family.

"I purchased tickets for me and my son. He's my only child and this is a once-in-a-lifetime event to go to ... it's going to be something that he's going to remember for the rest of his life."

For at least one night more, Iowa is heaven for baseball fans.

VISITOR — 63-51, 3rd place in the American League East

DJ LaMahieu, 2B Brett Gardner, CF Aaron Judge, RF Joey Gallo, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Luke Voit, 1B Rougned Odor, 3B Kyle Higashioka, C Tyler Wade, SS

STARTING PITCHER: Andrew Heaney

HOME — 67-48, 1st place in the American League Central

Tim Anderson, SS Cèsar Hernández, 2B José Abreu, 1B Eloy Jiménez, LF Yoán Moncada, 3B Andrew Vaughn, DH Luis Robert, CF Adam Engel, RF Seby Zavala, C

STARTING PITCHER: Lance Lynn