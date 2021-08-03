Sunday night first: ESPN moves Cubs-White Sox to ABC for network debut

The Windy City Showdown will air Aug. 8 on Local 5.

For the first time ever, Sunday Night Baseball will air on ABC instead of ESPN.

ABC announced Wednesday it will broadcast the Windy City Showown between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field on Aug. 8.

The White Sox have built a seven-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central as of Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs have dropped 11 straight games after a promising start and are now two games below .500

In 2020, ABC aired its first playoff baseball game in 25 years during the MLB Wild Card Series. It was produced by ESPN.