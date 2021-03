DES MOINES - The Montezuma Braves defeated North Linn in Friday's IHSAA 1A state championship game 44-41 to win the school's first state championship since 1990.

Trey Shearer led the way for the Braves with 13 points and was named captain of the all-tournament team. Cole Watts added 10 points as the seniors helped Montezuma break through after trips to the state tournament in three straight years.