Expert discusses the science behind IndyCar tires

NEWTON, Iowa — When it comes to winning at an event like the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, there are a lot more factors at play than just going fast. One of those factors is the tires.

The Iowa Speedway is known for its short oval, dubbed the "world’s fastest short track." Since cars turn left for nearly a full lap, the tires used for the races are specifically designed to accommodate the weight transfer to the right side of the car.

Engineers from Firestone Racing designed completely different tires for each side of the car.



"There's different right-side tires than left-side tires. The right side tires have a firmer construction, so think stiffer. The inside tires are softer both in construction and in compound, which helps the car go through the turns," said Chief Race Engineer Cara Krstolic.

But that's not all engineers like Krstolic have to take into account - the weight and size distribution of the tires also plays a big role in the ability to constantly turn left.

"In addition, there's something called stagger which means the right rear tire is larger than the left rear tire. If you think of a pint glass, you put it on its side and roll it, it's gonna roll in one direction," she said.

Another thing engineers focus on when designing tires is making sure the compounds are able to withstand and perform in any type of weather.