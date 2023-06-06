'The Kid Rocket': Kaden Rice making history at age 12

Kaden's dad, Andy Rice, introduced him to racing at age three.

BOONE, Iowa — 12-year-old Kaden Rice became the youngest minimod driver to ever win a race at the Boone Speedway on Saturday, beating racers in their teens, 20s and 30s.

"[I came] into the white flag," he said. "And to see that the person that was racing with me the whole time was in the infield, and I automatically knew that I was gonna win it."

"I ain't gonna lie, it brought tears to my eyes to see my son put it in victory lane at a track that I've always wanted him to win at," Andy said.

Kaden began racing kids go-carts when he was a toddler. Since then, he's compiled more than 200 victories on the track. He has too many trophies for his closet.

"I decided since most of them were the same that I gave most of them back to the track," Kaden said.

But Kaden isn't just the driver. At this point, he does everything for his car, including changing the motor, setting the tires and the gearing.

"Kaden can do anything to this car that I can do," Andy said. "He does everything himself now. He just asked my opinion at the track what he needs to do."

Along with the 12 sponsorships Kaden has picked up, he's also built a strong relationship with his father.