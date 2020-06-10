x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Motor

Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

Bowman in 2018 replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time most popular driver.
Credit: AP
Alex Bowman celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Will Lester)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most coveted seat in NASCAR belongs to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet.  

Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season. 

The swap announced Tuesday makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. Bowman will be replacing a NASCAR superstar for the second time in four years. 

Bowman in 2018 replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time most popular driver. 

RELATED: Monday Morning Race Review October 5

RELATED: NTSB: Pilot's actions likely caused Dale Jr. plane crash