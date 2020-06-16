x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

motor

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR Hall of Fame

15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the nominees for NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Nov 18, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be inducted to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races, two Xfinity Series championships and was named Most Popular Driver 15 times.

He is also a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

The 45-year-old from Kannapolis joins his father, the late Dale Earnhardt St., who was inducted to the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2010.

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017 but still runs several XFinity Series each season.

He owns JR Motorsports, and is a broadcaster for NBC Sports.

RELATED: Family of first black driver to win a NASCAR premiere series race still asking for his trophy

RELATED: Joe Gibbs talks NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction, Daytona 500 & more