Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be inducted to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races, two Xfinity Series championships and was named Most Popular Driver 15 times.

He is also a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

The 45-year-old from Kannapolis joins his father, the late Dale Earnhardt St., who was inducted to the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2010.

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017 but still runs several XFinity Series each season.