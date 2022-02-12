NAIA semifinals: Grand View and Keiser to face off Saturday

The Vikings are hosting their first ever semifinal game with a trip to Durham on the line.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View hosts Keiser University at Duke Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon, one win away from going back to the NAIA Championship Game for the second straight year.

Grand View went 10-0 in the regular season and beat Carroll College 17-14 and Lindsey Wilson College 10-7 on their path to the semifinals. This will be the first ever semifinal game the Vikings have hosted.

They hope to use the frigid weather to their advantage to take care of unfinished business.

"We've got a lot of Midwestern kids so it's not going to shock them," head coach Joe Woodley said. "I think these guys might be in for a little bit of a shock when they wake up Saturday morning because I know they're getting here today and you know, today it's not too bad out there. But I think when they walk out that that door tomorrow."

Grand View played Morningside University in the championship last year and came up short, 38-28.

"It's motivated me a lot, you know, just the feeling we had at the end of the season," senior quarterback Johnny Sullivan said. "We know we don't want it to end like that again. So just kind of feeding off that energy and, you know, trying to create a comeback there."