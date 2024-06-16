OFFICIAL: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series coming to Iowa Speedway

IOWA, USA — The NASCAR Cup Series is officially coming to the Iowa Speedway in 2024.
First reported by The Athletic on Monday, NASCAR will bring its main racing to Newton for the first time on June 16, 2024. While the Iowa Speedway has hosted INDYCAR, Xfinity Series and NASCAR Trucking series events in the past, the Cup Series has never made its way to the state.
2024 Summer NASCAR Weekend Schedule
- Friday, June 14: ARCA Menards Series race
- Saturday, June 15: Xfinity Series race
- Sunday, June 16: NASCAR Cup Series race
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has yet to be officially announced. The Iowa Speedway opened in 2006.